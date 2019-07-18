<b>AS EASY AS 1-2-3. DON‘T QUALIFY? DON’T PAY.</b> <b>What we need:</b> A recent (within the last 12 months) diagnosis for a condition (For example, a doctor diagnosis for chronic pain, or an x-ray indicating a broken bone) Proof that you tried another intervention besides medical marijuana for 3 months. (For example, for chronic pain: acupuncture, massage therapy, prescription painkillers, physical therapy, visits to chiropractor) Please have your medical documentation or records ready! There are many qualifying conditions that our doctors can assess to get you the help you need, with the most recently added being CHRONIC PAIN. Other examples include: Imaging such as X-ray mri Notes from physical therapy Notes from psychiatrist Notes from primary care indicating diagnosis of cancer chronic pain Prescription records of opioid long term use Please prepare your medical documents, records, prescriptions of any kind to send to us. We can assist you on whether or not it qualifies, and what to do next. If your diagnosis is too old, you can simply revisit that doctor to get an updated diagnosis. <b>1. CHECK IN & FILL FORMS</b> Check in to the waiting room by filling out the basic patient information and payment details (pre-authorization only). <b>2. SEE THE DR. ONLINE</b> Once the doctor is ready to see you, you will be called from the waiting room to be seen. Your payment will NOT BE CHARGED until you get your card. <b>3. RECEIVE YOUR RECOMMENDATION</b> Our doctor will issue you a authorization if approved. With this authorization, you can register with the Medical Marijuana program through NY DOH's online Patient Registration System. After your registration is processed, you will be issued a Registry Identification Card. Once you have received your registry identification card, you may visit a dispensing facility to obtain medical marijuana products. <b>SAVE TIME. Fastest way to get licensed. </b> No need to drive through traffic, fill out long patient paperwork, wait in line uncomfortably. Get your medical recommendation right from home or from your phone (fast connection and desktop/laptop preferred but not required). <b>PEACE OF MIND</b> Online Medical Card has been serving patients for over 15 years with over 25,000 active patients. We work from a real medical office with 6 doctors. We are not a start-up. You will always be able to call in and speak to a human being; not just leave an email. We guarantee you will have no problems at all using your recommendation. <b>PATIENTS MOST TRUSTED CLINIC</b> -100% HIPAA Compliant -100% Private -100% Legal Choose a clinic you can trust. We offer 100% online (mobile friendly) marijuana evaluations as well as in-clinic appointments and walkins. We are life-long comprehensive care clinic that provide for our patients beyond the scope of medical marijuana. 5 STARS ON YELP/BBB ACCREDITED A+ RATING Pricing: $249 New Patients $149 Renewals