Stillwater Medicine’s board certified integrative physicians offer consultation on the use of cannabis as part of a therapeutic regimen for a wide range of problems and as a component of wellness itself. If you don't qualify for a cannabis card, you pay only the $20 scheduling fee. Please visit our website at www.STILLWATERMEDICINE.com to fill out your pre-qualification and schedule an appointment. We are REAL doctors, and we practice REAL medicine. Pricing: $200 initial consultation $150 renewal visit $150 for veterans