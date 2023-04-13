Located in Bal Harbour, FL! High-End, Luxury doctor's offices! *By Appointment only STEP 1 : VISIT OUR WEBISTE STEP 2: Click the green "Click To Start" button, then fill out the short patient intake form. STEP 3: After clicking "submit" wait for our doctor to reach out within 24 hours to schedule your appointment. Welcome to our medical marijuana certification clinic, where we provide compassionate and personalized care to help patients achieve their health goals. Our clinic was started by a group of doctors who shared a deep passion for helping patients improve their quality of life through the use of medical marijuana. The story of our clinic begins with these doctors noticing that many patients were struggling to find access to medical marijuana despite its proven medical benefits. As they delved deeper into the issue, they realized that the complicated and confusing process of obtaining a medical marijuana prescription certification was a significant barrier to patients seeking this form of treatment. Driven by a shared desire to help these patients, the doctors came together and started the medical marijuana certification clinic. They aimed to provide a warm and welcoming environment where patients could feel comfortable discussing their health concerns and receive personalized care from knowledgeable and compassionate doctors. The clinic quickly became known for its bespoke luxury services that were provided at an affordable cost. Patients could expect to receive individualized care that was tailored to their unique needs, ensuring that they received the most effective treatment possible.