TELEMEDICINE CANNABIS CONSULT. - OKC
TELEMEDICINE CANNABIS CONSULT. - OKC

Oklahoma City, OK
About this clinic

At Concierge Medical Cannabis we complete cannabis certifications through telemedicine! Leave the hard work to us and allow us to get your medical marijuana card quickly and affordably. Take advantage of our unique educational platform and learn about MMJ from our board certified physicians anytime you’d like!! 125$ for new patients and 75$ for ANY renewal! Get your cannabis card and be legal Today!!

312 SW 10th St., Oklahoma City, OK
Walk-ins welcomeVeteran owned

Hours and Info (CT)

Hours unavailable

