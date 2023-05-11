Texas 420 Doctors - Amarillo Telemedicine
Texas 420 Doctors - Amarillo Telemedicine
clinic

Texas 420 Doctors - Amarillo Telemedicine

Amarillo, Texas
1367.2 miles away

About this clinic

Texas 420 Doctors - Amarillo Telemedicine

Please Note: For the quickest service, visit us at our website. Book your appointment and redeem your discount upon the doctor's approval. All appointments are online visits. If you don't qualify, you don't pay! At Texas 420 Doctors, we simplify your journey to natural relief through affordable, accessible medicinal marijuana. For eligible Texans, we conduct thorough online cannabis evaluations, connect you with reputable dispensaries, provide transparently-priced prescriptions, offer ongoing support and cannabis education. Experience the transformative potential of nature's remedies tailored to your unique needs, because your well-being is our priority. Join us in your pursuit of balance and health. See if you’re qualified in minutes, and easily schedule your appointment online or with a patient care coordinator. You’ll speak face-to-face in a private, HIPAA-compliant chat online with one of our board-certified physicians. Upon approval, you’ll receive an Approval Letter that allows you to order your medical cannabis online and have a dispensary delivery driver bring it straight to your door. (Pickup locations also available) Texas 420 Doctors is a fully-licensed and certified medical cannabis provider. All of our physicians are board-certified and accredited, and our experienced team is available to address any questions or concerns. Our services are highly affordable to ensure getting the right treatment is never out of reach. Read more about eligibility and other common questions on our site. With the help of Texas 420 Doctors, relief is right around the corner.

Leafly member since 2023

Followers: 1
Telemedicine Only , Amarillo, TX
Send a message
Call 8334201710
Visit website
Credit cards acceptedDebit cards acceptedADA accessibleVeteran discountWalk-ins welcome24/7 verificationWallet-sized authorizations

Hours and Info (CT)

sunday
Closed
monday
10am - 6pm
tuesday
10am - 6pm
wednesday
10am - 6pm
thursday
10am - 6pm
friday
10am - 6pm
saturday
Closed

Photos of Texas 420 Doctors - Amarillo Telemedicine

Show all photos

0 Reviews of Texas 420 Doctors - Amarillo Telemedicine

Stay In Touch

Receive updates on new products, special offers, and industry news.

By providing us with your email address, you agree to Leafly's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Leafly mobile app
Get high for less.
Download the Leafly app.
Download Leafly: Marijuana Reviews on the App Store
Download Leafly Marijuana Reviews on Google Play

* Statements made on this website have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Information provided by this website or this company is not a substitute for individual medical advice.

© 2024 Leafly, LLC
Leafly and the Leafly logo are registered trademarks of Leafly, LLC. All Rights Reserved.