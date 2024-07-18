Logo for Texas 420 Doctors - Lubbock Telemedicine
CLINIC

Texas 420 Doctors - Lubbock Telemedicine

Lubbock, TX
1403.8 miles away

1 Review of Texas 420 Doctors - Lubbock Telemedicine

5.0
Quality
5.0
Service
5.0
Atmosphere
write a review
Sort by
Most Helpful
July 18, 2024
Buenas tarde tengo problemas de insomnio no puedo dormir tuve problemas con la policía y me gorpiaron me dejaron traumado y no puedo dormir