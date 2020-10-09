THC Physicians - Offices in New York and Florida
Troy, New York
Founded by Physicians with thousands of amazing success stories since 2017. We offer quick, easy and secure Medical Marijuana Cards across New York. We have an online process and cheerful phone support to keep you safe during this COVID 19 Pandemic. Schedule your telemedicine visit in less than 10 minutes for only $29. We are open Monday-Friday 9 am-5 pm. Get relief from your suffering now.

Telemedicine Only, Troy, NY
Credit cards acceptedDebit cards acceptedVeteran discount

Hours and Info (ET)

sunday
Closed
monday
9am - 5pm
tuesday
9am - 5pm
wednesday
9am - 5pm
thursday
9am - 5pm
friday
9am - 5pm
saturday
9am - 12pm

