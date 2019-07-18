The American Cannabinoid Clinics - Vancouver

Save $40 when you schedule on line @ ( Previous Medical Records, OR / WA -State ID Required, No Age Limit, By Appointment Only ) Schedule online or call for an appointment today! Please remember, when you book your appointment online you'll receive a $40 discount just for using the website to schedule. ($120 -Online / $160 -Walk in or schedule by phone) To schedule an appointment on line, please go to: http://www.americancannabinoidclinics.com/appointments.html You'll find a Release of Information form you can use to obtain a sample of your medical history and a link to our printable intake forms if needed, then select the Portland location from the options below the map. After choosing your location then select your state's Medical Cannabis Certification or an Integrative Consultation, and preferred date and time, please complete the questionnaire, upload your documents if available, make your payment, and lock in an appointment. If you have any other questions or concerns, please respond to this email or call us by phone. If we are currently helping patients or on the other line please leave a message, including your name, number, and the focus of your needs. We will return your call as soon as possible. Thank you, and be well. The AC Clinics Team clientservices@theacclinics.com 503 747-3760 (Office) 503 747-7405 (Fax)