The Herbal Clinic - THC - ME - 100% Online

We are a medical cannabis evaluation clinic virtually serving Portland, ME and all surrounding areas. Our mission is to perform medical evaluations on individuals who are interested in exploring alternative treatment options in a caring, professional, and compassionate environment. We provide written certifications for those wishing to treat their medical condition(s) with medical marijuana. You can complete a new patient registration at https://theherbalclinic-thc.com/index.php/home/preparing-for-your-visit/ To get started as a certified medical patient, you may fill out the State registration form located on at the MMCC. Please bring medical records with you. The Herbal Clinic (THC) qualifies patients who live in Maine, Maryland, New York, and the District of Columbia into medical marijuana programs. We will soon add virtual locations in Rhode Island, Connecticut, and Nevada. The Herbal Clinic (THC) is committed to the medicinal value cannabis brings to your holistic healthcare treatment, while providing safe and compliant access to medical marijuana programs. At The Herbal Clinic (THC), you will spend time with a caring, non-judgmental medical professional who can discuss your qualifying conditions for medical marijuana, and determine how cannabis relates to your needs as a patient. Pricing: $150 Initial certification $150 Renewal $125 Veterans