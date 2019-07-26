https://sanctuarywellnessinstitute.com/ Judgment Free Medical Marijuana Doctor Card Evaluations at the Sanctuary Wellness Institute in Chester Springs, PA. We are committed to advocating for patients and will help you navigate the entire process of obtaining your card. Our office is located right Pottstown Pike in Eagle, just across the street from the Eagle Tavern. https://sanctuarywellnessinstitute.com Simply call us at (484) 346-5140 to arrange to meet with our certified doctor. Our doctor will evaluate your condition and is authorized to issue your card. No prior evaluation is required. The doctors that we work with at The Sanctuary are licensed from the State of Pennsylvania to legally certify patients for medical marijuana. No prior doctors consultation is necessary. How It Works: Step One- Call (484) 346-5140 to schedule an appointment to see a doctor at the Sanctuary. Consult with our doctor for 10-15 minutes to evaluate your ailments, and ask questions you may have about medical marijuana treatment. Step Two- You will need to register with the state with your driver’s license ID number. The system will give you a patient ID number that the Doctor will upload at your appointment to update your records to reflect that you have been certified for medical marijuana treatment. Step Three- After you have been certified, you will need to register with the PA DOH and submit the $50 application fee. You will then be mailed your card and you can begin purchasing marijuana legally from any PA dispensary with your card in hand. Cards typically take 3 to 5 business days after you register to arrive in the mail. Your certification is valid for one year. You will need to renew it annually by having another consultation with the doctor. The Sanctuary will get in touch with you when your certification is approaching its expiration to help you setup a renewal consultation. About Medical Marijuana in Pennsylvania: On April 17, 2016 the Pennsylvania General assembly passed the Medical Marijuana Act (Act). This legalized the sale, possession and use of medical cannabis. To obtain a medical marijuana card and obtain medical cannabis from dispensaries the patient must be a Pennsylvania resident. A PDH-approved doctor must verify the patient’s medical condition in order to acquire certification. Pennsylvania dispensaries offer cannabis flower in its dry form, oils, pills, tinctures, cream, ointments, and liquids. The flower can not be smoked, it has to be vaporized. Qualifying Conditions: -Anxiety -Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis -Autism -Cancer, including remission therapy -Crohn's disease -Damage to the nervous tissue of the central nervous system (brain-spinal cord) with objective neurological indication of intractable spasticity, and other associated neuropathies -Dyskinetic and spastic movement disorders -Epilepsy -Glaucoma -HIV / AIDS -Huntington's disease -Inflammatory bowel disease -Intractable seizures -Multiple sclerosis -Neurodegenerative diseases -Neuropathies -Opioid use disorder for which conventional therapeutic interventions are contraindicated or ineffective, or for which adjunctive therapy is indicated in combination with primary therapeutic interventions -Parkinson's disease -Post-traumatic stress disorder -Severe chronic or intractable pain of neuropathic origin or severe chronic or intractable pain -Sickle cell anemia -Terminal illness -Tourette's Syndrome