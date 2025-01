I’ve been very pleased since switching to this doctor, although I feel this past renewal was lacking in communication. I was under the impression all of my recommendations would be staying the same, and was told to give a call if I ran out of anything so it could be adjusted. When I called the front desk told me I was not eligible since there was a gap in renewing my card and I would have to run out multiple times before being considered. I called and spoke to this associate (I believe her name was Olivia) two days in a row with a couple of questions regarding this, and each time her attitude was very off putting making me feel as if I’m causing an inconvenience. At the end of the day this is my medicine and I do take this very seriously. I completely understand there being rules in place, but had this been communicated I would have scheduled my purchases more accordingly & would have avoided buying CBD flower seeing as it also eats away at the smoking recommendation. Now I’m left with a 10 day gap and I feel it could have been avoided 100%.