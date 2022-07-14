About this clinic
TruReleaf MD - Newark
TruReleaf came into existence following the legalization of medical marijuana in Ohio for those with qualifying conditions. Throughout history, countless patients have suffered from debilitating diseases and conditions, often living with significant pain and discomfort. Unfortunately, for many of these patients, traditional pharmaceutical medications either provided little-to-no relief or lead to issues with addiction. It was not until recently that patients in Ohio have been able to explore a more natural solution: medical cannabis.