Trusted Care Network provided excellent care for my medical card needs. Dr. Nick was personable and very knowledgeable about a treatment plan for me. I suffer from Ulcerative Colitis and the doctor and team was very helpful in finding the best treatment options for me with a medical marijuana card. I would highly recommend them. The process was simple and easy and was done virtually. I had my medical card in a very short time and was able to purchase at a local dispensary very quickly as well. Highly recommend Dr. Nick and Trusted Care Network. Thanks!