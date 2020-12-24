Please don't schedule with them and take time to read through the reviews on here. I made the mistake and wouldn't wish it upon anyone else. The first time I scheduled, I expressed that I couldn't meet in person because of health issues and COVID-19. I had one Telehealth visit with them. The next visit, I assumed it would also be Telehealth; instead, it was scheduled for in person. I wasn't told it would be in person or Telehealth either way when the second appointment was scheduled. When I called to get it corrected and work things out I was told I would have to pay a $50 fee for a missed/late appointment. The appointment reminders that are sent out when they're Telehealth express such, and this was pointed out to me when I spoke with the manager there (this is correct). But when the reminders are set for in person, it provides a physical address but doesn't specify in person. I receive so many medical reminders, and often times the address is on there regardless of online or physical appointments. I was a new patient and hadn't established a differentiation yet. This was a misunderstanding that could have gone a long way with communication or grace. I've been crying for a while, and I just simply put don't want someone else to go through the same thing. EDIT: If you can, notice the reply to this post from the owner and then also notice the replies on other comments too. They wrote this review instead of answering the phone to take my payment. I was able to process it online and be free of this situation. There are plenty of other providers out there that have ethical, communicative, kind practices. I deeply urge anyone weighing options to look elsewhere. (This was transferred from the Google review, please go there to reach additional reviews and see the comments from the owner)