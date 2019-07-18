Valley Center for Cannabis Therapy - Tropicana
Logo for Valley Center for Cannabis Therapy - Tropicana
CLINIC

Valley Center for Cannabis Therapy - Tropicana

Las Vegas, NV
2062.5 miles away
aboutdirectionscall

About this clinic

Valley Center for Cannabis Therapy - Tropicana

The Physicians at Valley Center for Cannabis Therapy are committed to improving the lives of patients by providing access to the legal and responsible use of medial marijuana. Booking patients now for medical marijuana evaluations. Call now to get the physician recommendation letter that you need to apply for your medical marijuana card. Pricing: $175.00

Leafly member since 2019

Followers: 0
6803 West Tropicana Avenue, Las Vegas, NV
Send a message
Call (702) 441-0928
Debit cards acceptedADA accessibleVeteran discountWalk-ins welcome

Hours and Info (PT)

sunday
Closed
monday
Closed
tuesday
Closed
wednesday
Closed
thursday
Closed
friday
Closed
saturday
Closed

Promotions at Valley Center for Cannabis Therapy - Tropicana

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Updates from Valley Center for Cannabis Therapy - Tropicana

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

0 Reviews of Valley Center for Cannabis Therapy - Tropicana

No reviews yet
Tried this location? Help out the community by sharing your experience.