CLINIC
Valley Center for Cannabis Therapy - Tropicana
About this clinic
Valley Center for Cannabis Therapy - Tropicana
The Physicians at Valley Center for Cannabis Therapy are committed to improving the lives of patients by providing access to the legal and responsible use of medial marijuana. Booking patients now for medical marijuana evaluations. Call now to get the physician recommendation letter that you need to apply for your medical marijuana card. Pricing: $175.00
Leafly member since 2019
Debit cards acceptedADA accessibleVeteran discountWalk-ins welcome
Hours and Info (PT)
sunday
Closed
monday
Closed
tuesday
Closed
wednesday
Closed
thursday
Closed
friday
Closed
saturday
Closed
Promotions at Valley Center for Cannabis Therapy - Tropicana
Updates from Valley Center for Cannabis Therapy - Tropicana
0 Reviews of Valley Center for Cannabis Therapy - Tropicana
No reviews yet
Tried this location? Help out the community by sharing your experience.