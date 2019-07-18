Valley Center for Cannabis Therapy - Henderson
Valley Center for Cannabis Therapy - Henderson

Henderson, NV
The Physicians at Valley Center for Cannabis Therapy are committed to improving the lives of patients by providing access to the legal and responsible use of medial marijuana. Booking patients now for medical marijuana evaluations. Call now to get the physician recommendation letter that you need to apply for your medical marijuana card. Pricing: $175.00

10120 South Eastern Avenue Suite 130, Henderson, NV
Call (702) 441-0928
Debit cards acceptedADA accessibleVeteran discountWalk-ins welcome

sunday
Closed
monday
12am - 12am
tuesday
12am - 12am
wednesday
12am - 12am
thursday
12am - 12am
friday
12am - 12am
saturday
Closed

