Use code VMC20 for 20% off your new or renewal patient appointment! Thanks to Virginia Marijuana Card, getting a medical marijuana card online has never been easier. All of our appointments are conducted through telemedicine, making the process more convenient than ever before. And the best part? You can do everything from the comfort of your own home in order to get a valid written certification Whether you’re seeking relief from chronic pain, anxiety, or a variety of other conditions, having a Virginia medical marijuana card will help you get the relief you need from a variety of cannabis products. Why wait around for traditional appointments when you can get your medical card online in just a few simple steps? Take advantage of this modern and efficient approach to Virginia medical marijuana card certification, and start feeling the relief you deserve. With our medical marijuana doctors at your service, the future of your health is bright.

Virginia Marijuana Card TELEMEDICINE ONLY, Richmond, VA
License 11109515
Veteran discount

Hours and Info (ET)

sunday
Closed
monday
8am - 6pm
tuesday
8am - 6pm
wednesday
8am - 6pm
thursday
8am - 6pm
friday
8am - 6pm
saturday
8am - 4pm

