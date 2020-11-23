Viridian Medicine - Lousiana
clinic

ShreveportLouisiana
1014.8 miles away

About this clinic

We know how a mental or physical illness can be a burden in your life. Viridian Medicine commits to changing your livelihood for the better. We take pride in using our knowledge to promote and advocate the use of cannabis as an effective treatment for multiple chronic and debilitating conditions.

900 Market St Suite 210, Shreveport, LA
Cash acceptedCredit cards acceptedDebit cards acceptedVeteran discount24/7 verification

Hours and Info (CT)

sunday
Closed
monday
8am - 6pm
tuesday
8am - 6am
wednesday
8am - 6pm
thursday
8am - 6pm
friday
8am - 6pm
saturday
Closed

