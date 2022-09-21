. Wholesome family medicine is proud to offer Integrative Health services in beautiful and sunny Klamath Falls, Oregon. Offering holistic primary care for the whole family, therapeutic massage, acupuncture, aesthetics, and nutritional coaching, our providers are here to help you on your journey to wellness. Our staff and providers are trained in a wide variety of tools and therapies, call us today to see how we can help you. Vision statement: Building health from the inside out. Mission statement: To offer compassionate, holistic, and exceptional health care in a family friendly environment.