The staff at Wholistic ReLeaf is phenomenal. From the reception staff to the patient coordinators. But most importantly Dr David Berger is just plain and simple an awesome human being. As a doctor you can immediately feel that he cares about you as a patient. As a human being you can immediately feel that he is a kind hearted individual that has others best interests in mind. As he has helped me significantly reduce my seizures and has become the only doctor I truly trust, I would recommend his office to anyone looking for an excellent experience whether they are experienced with wholistic medicine or looking into natural medicine for the first time.