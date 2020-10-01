CLINIC
Wholistic ReLeaf, a division of Wholistic Pediatrics & Family Care
About this clinic
Wholistic ReLeaf, a division of Wholistic Pediatrics & Family Care
Our mission is to help patients achieve optimal health and happiness through a caring, knowledgeable approach to medical cannabis education and treatment. We are devoted solely to the evaluation and certification of qualified patients who meet the State of Florida’s legal requirements for receiving medical cannabis. We also provide medical cannabis management and dosing consultations to patients certified by other Florida physicians. Wholistic ReLeaf is committed to providing patients with the best possible care, while also complying with the ever-shifting legal landscape of medical cannabis in the State of Florida.
Leafly member since 2020
ATMADA accessibleVeteran discountWalk-ins welcome
Hours and Info (ET)
sunday
Closed
monday
8am - 4:30pm
tuesday
8am - 4:30pm
wednesday
8am - 4:30pm
thursday
8am - 4:30pm
friday
8am - 4:30pm
saturday
Closed
store Info
Today’s hours
TimeSame dayPaymentCash, Credit Card, Debit
Closed until 8am ET
Photos of Wholistic ReLeaf, a division of Wholistic Pediatrics & Family Care
Promotions at Wholistic ReLeaf, a division of Wholistic Pediatrics & Family Care
Updates from Wholistic ReLeaf, a division of Wholistic Pediatrics & Family Care
1 Review of Wholistic ReLeaf, a division of Wholistic Pediatrics & Family Care
write a review
5.0
Quality
5.0
Service
5.0
Atmosphere