Cannabis 101 What are Moon Rocks and how do you smoke them? Dante JordanApril 3, 2020 Share Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Print SharePrint (Leafly)

Have you ever been so high that you couldn’t feel your eyebrows, even when you physically touch them? If not, try smoking Moon Rocks and I guarantee you’ll get there. I recently smoked them for the first time ever, and two months later, I’m still unable to locate my facial features. (Worth it, by the way.)

What are Moon Rocks?

The origins of Moon Rocks are a bit fuzzy, but rumors abound that the dispensary Starbudz760 first concocted them, with legendary West Coast rapper Kurupt popularizing the product and trademarking his own version called Kurupt Moonrock.

Moon Rocks are a THC megazord—they’re essentially cannabis buds (historically GSC, but any strain suffices) dipped in or sprayed with hash oil, then rolled in kief.

How strong are Moon Rocks?

Though the potency of each batch of Moon Rocks varies and depends on how it’s made/who produces it, the general consensus is that they hover around 50% THC (most flower by itself averages around 20% THC).

Hitting Moon Rocks produces an extremely pleasant, terpene-rich taste of kief that makes you say, “Woooo, that’s delicious.” The smoke clouds produced are super big and full, so each hit is damn near its own experience.

And the high? Oh buddy, oh pal, don’t even get me started on the high. Starting in the head, and eventually spreading throughout the entire body down to your toes, a Moon Rocks high is one of those slow burns that you definitely feel at first, but 30 minutes later, you realize that you have reached a mountaintop that you may not have been ready to climb.

I smoked my gram of Moon Rocks at around 5 p.m., and when I woke up the next morning at 7 a.m., I was still on Mars waiting for the train back to Earth.

Pros and cons of smoking Moon Rocks

Pros:

They will get you super duper high.

Cost effective—just like dabs, a little bit goes a long way.

Great for medical patients or other folks who want a high dose of THC.

They’re a fun novelty and good conversation-starter.

Cons:

They will get you super duper high (not always a good thing for everyone).

They’re messy—most put them in glass; you can roll them in a joint or blunt, but don’t put them in a grinder.

Keep them in a cool, dry place; you don’t want them getting all melty on you.

How to make your own Moon Rocks

Though Moon Rocks are commonly made with GSC flower and/or GSC concentrate, you can really make your own Moon Rocks however you’d like. All you need is the following:

Your favorite strain/flower

Your favorite concentrate/hash oil

A big ol’ bowl of kief from the bottom of your grinder

Some tongs (or any grabbing/pinching apparatus)

A liquid dropper

Step 1:

Grab a nug or two of your favorite choice of bud/flower. I suggest using one of the denser nugs as it’ll hold the final cannabis cocktail together better.

Step 2:

Grab your favorite concentrate. If it’s super thick and tough to manipulate, heat it up until it’s a little liquidy, then use a dropper that will allow you to completely cover your bud without having to actually dip it into the concentrate. (The oversaturation of your bud could lead to both longer drying times and difficulty lighting it.)

Step 3:

Use your tongs to grab the bud and roll it in kief until the entire nug is covered in crystal goodness.

Step 4:

Let your Moon Rock dry until it’s ready for action, then smoke it up.

Tips for how to smoke Moon Rocks

Moon Rocks are recommended for advanced cannabis consumers as they pack a powerful punch. Here’s some advice on how to prepare for your Moon Rocks experience.

Use glassware

Whether it’s a bong or pipe, use some glassware for Moon Rocks because it’s not your typical flower. It’s thick and greasy and will have to be ripped apart piece by piece like you’re trying to split a Nerd’s Rope with someone.

If you plan to roll it up by itself, think again; not only will you not have enough Moon Rocks to do so (unless you buy, like, 18 grams of it), you won’t be able to keep it lit how a normal blunt/joint would stay lit.

Sign up for more Leafly news Thank you for subscribing! By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.

Throw it on top of some flower

The greasy texture of Moon Rocks makes them a little hard to light or keep a cherry, but if you throw them on top of some flower, you’ll be good to go. You’ll also be doubly high, but honestly, at this point, you can’t even be concerned about what level of highness you’ll end up at. (The answer is the top.)

If you break up some Moon Rocks and sprinkle them on top of ground bud, you can roll up a blunt/joint and make it work for you.

Finish all of your daily tasks before smoking

We all like to get high and go do things, but Moon Rocks aren’t a Blue Dream-type feel where you’re going to be high and ready for action, Jackson. If you have a workout to do or some tasks to finish for the day, do so before smoking or else you’ll pass right out, then wake up stressed about all the time you wasted.

Don’t make my mistake—I smoked Moon Rocks thinking I was about to punch out 1,500 words of literary fire, only to find out that my fingers don’t even work once that level of high gets ahold of my soul.

Safety tips when smoking Moon Rocks

Eat before smoking

The key word is before. If the Moon Rock is too potent, having something in your stomach will help prevent you from getting nauseous. It’ll also help keep the munchies down.

Don’t forget to stay hydrated

You’re going to be so damn dehydrated that you’ll look like Spongebob when Sandy had him in the air dome for the first time ever. The cottonmouth is real. Go ahead and grab a gallon of water and sit it directly next to you while smoking Moon Rocks, because once that high hits, you will not want to move a single muscle to get up and grab of glass of high-quality H2O.

The same goes for the snacks you plan on ingesting once the high grabs your stomach and makes it do backflips. (I suggest some chocolate-covered almonds. They’re delicious.)

Choose the right environment

If you’re going to hit some Moon Rocks, do so in a comfortable and vibe-encouraging environment where everything around you gives your soul life. You’re going to be on stuck mode and all you’ll want to do is sit and chill within yourself, so go ahead and get your couch game right.

Start low, go slow

As with edibles, start out with a little bit and gradually increase—take a small hit and space out your hits. Trust me, you’ll get to Mars quick enough.

This post was originally published on December 12, 2017. It was most recently updated on April 3, 2020.