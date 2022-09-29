 Loading…
Delivery
new
 DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Health

‘Cloudy with a chance of Munchies’ study ties legal cannabis to lower obesity rates

Published on September 29, 2022

Another stigma bites the dust. Munchies be damned, a new study showed cannabis use could be connected to lower obesity rates in states that legalize adult-use.

North Dakota State University researchers tracked obesity rates in Washington State, from 2002 to 2018. They compared those rates to those in a synthetic control state.

The stigma-shifting results were published in “Cloudy with a chance of munchies: Assessing the impact of recreational marijuana legalization on obesity,” by Raymond J. March, Veeshan Rayamajhee, and Glenn L. Furton.

Read the full text here, via the journal Health Economics.

Related articles

We spoke with the author of that new study on prenatal cannabis exposure image
Science & tech
We spoke with the author of that new study on prenatal cannabis exposure
Amelia Williams
September 16, 2022
Recent study points to cannabis’ role in fighting COVID image
Health
Recent study points to cannabis’ role in fighting COVID
Amelia Williams
August 15, 2022

The study’s authors wrote,“Our primary experiment revealed recreational marijuana legalization, which allowed for recreational marijuana dispensaries to open, resulted in decreases in obesity rates for Washington State,” when compared to the control state.

The authors concluded, “As more states gravitate to decriminalization, expanded medicinal use, and legalized recreational use of marijuana, our findings provide important insights into contemporary drug policy.”

Another study from 2016 found cannabis users in Sweden had a slightly reduced risk of type 2 diabetes than those who don’t consume.

With legalization spreading, researchers nationwide are poking at long-held theories about how cannabis truly impacts users. The FDA announced this week that it would expand its research on the plant. And new reports have linked use to greater rates of physical activity and motivation.

But the best part of all this new cannabis research? We’re one step closer to understanding how Snoop Dogg’s maintained his slim figure all these years.

Related articles

FDA finally advances cannabis research and regulations image
Politics
FDA finally advances cannabis research and regulations
Benzinga
September 29, 2022
Leafly Report: ‘Opt-out’ towns are encouraging illegal marijuana sales image
Politics
Leafly Report: ‘Opt-out’ towns are encouraging illegal marijuana sales
Bruce Barcott and Beau Whitney
September 22, 2022
Fentanyl-laced weed is a myth image
Health
Fentanyl-laced weed is a myth
Calvin Stovall
June 28, 2022
No, CBD won’t cure Covid. Here’s what that study actually found image
Health
No, CBD won’t cure Covid. Here’s what that study actually found
Bruce Barcott
January 13, 2022
Scientists are studying how weed affects athletes image
Health
Scientists are studying how weed affects athletes
Christopher Minaya
December 17, 2021
New PTSD study finds cannabis safe, but not as effective as assumed image
Health
New PTSD study finds cannabis safe, but not as effective as assumed
Bruce Kennedy
March 18, 2021
cannabis researchmunchiesscienceWashington
Leafly Staff's Bio Image
Leafly Staff

Leafly is the world’s largest cannabis information resource, empowering people in legal cannabis markets to learn about the right products for their lifestyle and wellness needs. Our team of cannabis professionals collectively share years of experience in all corners of the market, from growing and retail, to science and medicine, to data and technology.

View Leafly Staff's articles

The latest in Health

Show all
Your October 2022 cannabis horoscope image
Lifestyle
Your October 2022 cannabis horoscope
Maeva Considine
FDA finally advances cannabis research and regulations image
Politics
FDA finally advances cannabis research and regulations
Benzinga
Medical cannabis could reach Mississippi by end of October image
Politics
Medical cannabis could reach Mississippi by end of October
David Horton
Cannabis edibles dosing chart: Find the right dose image
Cannabis 101
Cannabis edibles dosing chart: Find the right dose
Leafly Staff