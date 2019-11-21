Vape pen lung injury: Here’s what you need to know

Should I stop vaping?

What is the suspected diagnosis?

In many cases, symptoms and treatment mirror a condition called lipoid pneumonia

Subsequent biopsies of 17 victims indicate “airway-centered chemical pneumonitis

A third biopsy series looked similar to the first two, adding organizing pneumonia to the diagnosis cluster.

What’s causing it?

Why vitamin E oil?

As Leafly reported in early September, a new diluent known as Honey Cut entered the illicit vape cart market in late 2018. The product, which dilutes THC oil without thinning the viscosity, is manufactured by Honey Cut LLC registered to a Joshua Temple of Los Angeles. Officials at the terpene manufacturer True Terpenes, based in Portland, OR, told Leafly they tested Honey Cut earlier this year and found it to contain Vitamin E oil, aka tocopheryl-acetate. Two brands—Mr. Extractor of Oregon and Constance Therapeutics of California—told Leafly they’ve been selling forms of vitamin E oil into the vape cart market. Mr Extractor’s Drew Jones told Leafly he believes up to 40 companies sold a copycat oil, and the oil is in 60% of carts in the US. Lab tests have found the oil in multiple thickener products, including Peak Terpenes’ Thicc Stretch.

What are the symptoms?

Anyone who has vaped a black market cart in recent days or weeks and subsequently developed shortness of breath, dizziness, nausea, weakness, and tiredness should see a physician. Bring the cart.

What are the latest numbers?

Why is this happening now?

Leafly has reported that a new ingredient—next-generation cutting agents (thickeners)—are being misused in THC vape carts. Legal chemical thickener makers said they do not approve of use in vape carts. Chemical thickener makers also do not approve of dilutions greater than 10%. However, their web sites are unclear about the products’ approved and unapproved uses. The chemical makers have no information on what inhaling thickener aerosol does to your lungs, especially if it is heated or burned.

How can I protect myself?

As of Thursday, Nov. 21, the CDC has2,290 confirmed and probable cases in 49 states of severe acute respiratory distress syndrome possibly associated with a recently inhaled drug aerosol (commonly known as vaping). As many as 47 patients in 25 states may have died from the condition. Here’s what you need to know.

Leafly originally published this story Sept. 6. We updated it again Nov. 8 at 9:00 a.m. PST.

