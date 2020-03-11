HealthLifestyle Did coronavirus cancel your cannabis event? Check here Leafly StaffMarch 11, 2020 Share Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share Print No show: In 2018, this budtender offered attendees the latest in cured bud at the SoCal Cannabis Cup in San Bernardino, Calif. This year's 4/18 Cannabis Cup in Sacramento has been postponed due to coronavirus concerns. (Richard Vogel/AP)

With the global spread of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, social distancing is turning into a lifestyle for many cities, states, and nations.

As a result, many planned cannabis and cannabis-related conferences, festivals, and events are being postponed or cancelled. We’ll keep updating this list as needed.

California

Hall of Flowers: Postponed. Originally scheduled for April 1-2 in Palm Springs, it’s unclear whether the annual cannabis show will be rescheduled later this year. “Looking ahead, retail and attendee registration will roll over to the next Hall of Flowers,” show organizers announced. “For our Brand partners, all contracts will also carry over to the next event.

High Times Cannabis Cup Central Valley: Postponed. Originally scheduled for April 18-19 in Sacramento, the Cup has been postponed. More information on rescheduling to come.

CCIA Annual Policy Conference: Postponed. The California Cannabis Industry Association’s annual policy conference, originally scheduled for March 18 in Sacramento, has been postponed. “As we look at future dates to schedule our annual conference, we’re planning other ways for our members to stay engaged through a combination of workshops, locally hosted events, and webinars,” said organizers. “We’ll share additional details on our plans in the coming weeks.”

Colorado

NoCo Hemp Expo: Postponed. Westword reports that the expo, originally slated for March 26 through 28 in Denver, will be held August 6-8 at the same locations.

Florida

420 Broward Festival: Postponed. The 4/20 event scheduled for Davie, Florida, has been postponed. No word on rescheduling at this time.

Maryland

Baltimore Cannabis Relief Festival: Cancelled. The March 28 event has been cancelled. “All vendor payments will be refunded due to the coronavirus health threat,” say organizers.

Massachusetts

New England Cannabis Convention (NE Cann) Boston: Postponed. This growing regional cannabis industry conference, originally scheduled for March 20-22, has been postponed due to coronavirus concerns. “We are working with our venue partners and city officials to select a new date in 2020 and will update everyone as soon as we have specific information and details to share,” say NE Cann organizers. “All vendor registrations and pre-sale tickets will be honored for the new date.”

Conversations in Cannabis: Postponed. Conversations in Cannabis, the Everett, Massachusetts, discussion series, has decided to postpone Cannabis 2020 and Beyond, scheduled for March 19.

Texas

SXSW: Cancelled. The most-covered cancellation so far, SXSW was shut down by the City of Austin on March 6. “‘The show must go on’ is in our DNA,” wrote the organizers, “and this is the first time in 34 years that the March event will not take place. We are now working through the ramifications of this unprecedented situation.” Check back with the SXSW website as they figure out how they’re going to handle tickets and such.

International Events

Spannabis: Postponed. The immensely popular annual cannabis festival, held every spring in Barcelona, Spain, has been postponed until autumn 2020. The event was originally to have taken place March 13-15.

SPANNABIS SE POSPONE A OTOÑO.

Muy pronto os informaremos al respecto.

——

SPANNABIS HAS BEEN POSTPONED UNTIL THE AUTUMN.

We will inform you shortly about it. pic.twitter.com/5DBPKpKeu2 — Spannabis (@FeriaSpannabis) March 11, 2020

CannaTech & PsyTech: Postponed. These events in Tel Aviv, Israel, have been postponed until June.

Leafly Staff Leafly is the world’s largest cannabis information resource, empowering people in legal cannabis markets to learn about the right products for their lifestyle and wellness needs. Our team of cannabis professionals collectively share years of experience in all corners of the market, from growing and retail, to science and medicine, to data and technology. View Leafly Staff's articles