 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
HealthPodcasts

The Roll-Up bonus episode: Coronavirus and cannabis

March 7, 2020
  Share
coronavirus, COVID-19, infection, virus, cannabis and the flu
Masks are for patients and healthcare workers. If you're not sick, wash your hands. And don't pass that joint around. (Belkin & Co/AdobeStock)

Leafly Podcast

The Roll-Up features co-hosts Bruce Barcott, Alyssa Yeoman, and Ashley Schwellenbach in a Friday morning roundtable about the week’s top cannabis news.

Bonus Episode: Coronavirus and cannabis

This week:

We live in Seattle. Here’s what it’s like in a city under COVID-19 “social distancing” orders.

WTF is this all about now?

Every Friday the Roll-Up crew—Bruce Barcott, Alyssa Yeoman, and Ashley Schwellenbach—dissect the week’s top stories in cannabis with analysis, arguments, jokes, and obscure cultural references. It’s a news and culture podcast, slightly elevated.

Subscribe for free on iTunes or Stitcher.

Got feedback? Bring it: therollup@leafly.com. Want more? Hit us up on Twitter: @therollup.

Recent episodes:









About Our Music:

Our theme song is “Turn Me On,” from the EP of the same name by The Shivas. Check out their music on iTunes. For more about the band, see their home page, theshivas.org.

  Share
cannabis newscoronavirusCOVID-19marijuanapodcastsquarantineseattlethe roll-up
Leafly Podcasts's Bio Image

Leafly Podcasts

Leafly Podcasts bring the latest in cannabis news, products, and culture directly to your ears each week. Subscribe to The Roll-Up, What Are You Smoking?, The Hash, and The High Life on podcast outlets like iTunes, Spotify, and beyond.

View Leafly Podcasts's articles
[/vc_column][/vc_row]

Tasty Ear Candy: More Leafly Podcasts

Health

Women and weed: A history of cannabis and women’s health

Health

What's next for psychedelic decriminalization?

Health

Cannabis and coronavirus: Here's what you need to know

Health

As alcohol kills more Americans, here's how cannabis can help