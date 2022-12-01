After harvesting or picking mushrooms, it’s important to dry and store them properly to remove their moisture so they don’t spoil. Excess moisture will cause mushrooms to decompose and rot, and then they won’t be safe to consume. Although mushrooms can be stored wet, we recommend drying them as they’ll keep better. Wet mushrooms need to be consumed within a few days.

Once dry, mushrooms need to be kept in a dark place with moderate temperature and humidity to preserve their life. Light and oxygen will degrade shrooms much faster, so it’s best to try to minimize exposure as much as possible..

Keeping mushrooms dry and in airtight containers will also prevent the growth of mold or bacteria, which will cause your mushrooms to go bad.

How long do shrooms last?

Dried shrooms can stay potent for a long time, up to several months or a year if properly stored, before potency will start to go down. Wet mushrooms need to be refrigerated and will go bad after a few days.

Are expired shrooms dangerous?

Magic mushrooms, like any mushrooms, can develop mold or bacteria over time and if they’re not stored properly. Consuming some molds can cause an allergic reaction or respiratory problems in some people, so if your magic mushrooms have visible mold on them, do not consume them.

Shrooms will lose potency over time, but the old age of a mushroom won’t necessarily influence the effects you feel. If anything, they will just be less potent.

Related What are psychedelic mushrooms and psilocybin?

How to dry magic mushrooms

Air drying shrooms is the easiest, cheapest, and best way to dry them, and it ensures a slow and consistent dry shroom. You can also use a food dehydrator if you’re strapped for time, but of course, it’s a more expensive method.

Air drying

Air drying shrooms takes about 1-3 days.

Drying should take place in a moderately warm space, ideally between 60-70°F, with humidity between 55-65%. Make sure to keep mushrooms out of direct sunlight.

To air dry mushrooms, it’s best to lay them out on a wire rack, so they can dry out from all sides evenly. If you don’t have a wire rack, lay them on a clean cloth and be sure to flip them over every few hours.

You’ll know mushrooms are done drying when you can easily snap the stem. If they still bend, give them some more time.

If it’s taking a while to dry mushrooms, you might consider putting a fan on them for better ventilation. We do not recommend putting them in the oven or using another heat source to help them dry, as they can dry out too quickly or even burn. A slow, even dry is best.

Dehydrator

You can also use a dehydrator to dry your magic mushrooms, but we recommend air-drying them for a low and slow approach. When using a dehydrator, you’ll have to watch them closely.

All dehydrators are different, but set yours to a low temperature and check your mushrooms after an hour. If they seem like they’re getting close to finishing but aren’t quite there, put them back in and check every 10-15 minutes thereafter.

Related What are some of the strongest types of psychedelic mushrooms?

Best methods of storing dried and fresh,wet shrooms

Here are a few ways to store magic mushrooms—and the pros and cons of each. However you decide to store them, be sure to keep them in a dark place.

Storing shrooms in airtight containers

This is the best way to store magic mushrooms and how we recommend you go about it. Oxygen will cause mushrooms to degrade quickly, and they’ll dry out and lose potency much faster. An airtight mason jar or bottle will be much more effective at keeping out oxygen than a Ziploc bag. Be sure to store them in a dark place in a room with moderate temperature, ideally between 60-70°F.

Storing shrooms in a refrigerator

We don’t recommend storing shrooms in a fridge, as cold temperatures can damage them. Storing them at room temperature in the dark is preferred.

Freshly picked, wet mushrooms can be stored in the fridge for a week or so, but after that they need to be consumed or dried, or otherwise go bad.

Storing shrooms in a freezer

As with the fridge, we don’t recommend storing mushrooms in the freezer as cold temperatures can damage them by freezing any residual moisture. A dark place at room temperature is best.

How to store wet (fresh) mushrooms

If you can’t dry your magic mushrooms, you can store them wet in the fridge for a few days. But bear in mind, they’ll only keep for a week or so, just like any culinary mushroom. After that, they’ll start to rot or decompose and may develop mold or bacteria.

You can also try drying mushrooms after they’ve been in the fridge for a few days and haven’t spoiled.

Related How to grow psychedelic mushrooms for the first time

How to tell when dried shrooms have gone bad

Dried or wet magic mushrooms will have some tell-tale signs when they’ve gone bad.

Mold

Green or black mold is a sure sign that your mushrooms have gone bad. Do not eat them if they’re showing mold.

Discoloration

Some psychedelic mushrooms turn blue, or “bruise,” which is perfectly fine. But if your mushrooms turn any other color, such as black, there’s likely some bacteria or mold growing inside them, and they need to be thrown out.

Most mushrooms, such as psilocybe cubensis, should have light brown to golden caps and white stems. Some mushrooms have more of a light brown color all over.

Funky smell

Good mushrooms tend to have a distinct smell—they’re earthy and musky. If your mushrooms smell funky or sour, get rid of them immediately.

How to tell when shroom-infused products have gone bad

Magic mushrooms can be infused into a variety of edibles, including chocolate, honey, and more, and can also be pressed into gel caps, similar to a nutritional supplement. It’s hard to tell when these mushroom products have gone bad because they won’t develop mold or discoloration like actual mushrooms.

Mushroom edibles are thought to keep longer than actual mushrooms, but their shelf life is hard to determine with precision. So store these products in a cool, dry place, and consume them within 2-3 months of when they’re created, and you’ll be poised for success. And remember, if a product smells off, do not consume it.