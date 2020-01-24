 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

IndustryUncategorized

Largest US tribal nation to study cannabis industry

January 24, 2020
  Share
In this Aug. 22, 2019 file photo, Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr., speaks during a news conference in Tahlequah, Okla. The Cherokee Nation is creating a work group to study the burgeoning hemp and cannabis industries in Oklahoma. It hopes to have a report by the end of May 2020. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)

The Cherokee Nation plans to create a working group to study how the tribe might get involved in the burgeoning hemp and cannabis industries.

Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. appointed the seven-member committee on Wednesday and asked the group to develop its recommendations by May 31.

The Tahlequah-based Native American tribe is the largest in the U.S.

“I believe there are opportunities for the Cherokee Nation, our businesses, and our citizens to benefit from this emerging industry,” Hoskin said. “But, we need to move forward carefully and responsibly and in absolute strict adherence to the law in order to ensure success and sustainability.”

The group will make recommendations about opportunities for the tribe and its citizens to engage in growing, processing, and selling hemp and cannabis, and what role medical cannabis might play in the nation’s health services system.

Under current Cherokee law, it is illegal to use or possess marijuana on tribal-owned property. The tribe says it recently revised its workplace drug use policy to protect employees who possess a valid marijuana patient license.

Related

Tribes Cut out of California Cannabis Market Might Grow Their Own

  Share
Cherokee Nation
The Associated Press's Bio Image

The Associated Press

The AP is one of the world's largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering.

View The Associated Press's articles

Related articles

Canada

Abi Roach leaving HotBox after 20 years, Friendly Stranger is taking over

Growing

How this craft cannabis producer converges science & tradition

Canada

Canada’s best-looking cannabis stores

Canada

Canada’s favourite licensed producers