About this product

aficionados looking for the perfect sized humidor that also comes with a modern design, will find our 3-canister model is just the ticket. This humidor chest has a rich and full high lacquer finish in a deep espresso color. It also induces a crystal clear glass top so you can easily see all your perfectly organized smoking items. 10.25" L x 8.75" W x 4.5" H Spanish Cedar Lined Humidor External Hygrometer Three Marble Canisters 10.25"L x 8.75"W x 4.5"H 4.95 Lbs.