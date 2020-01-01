Reserve Blue Dream
by Harvest
3.5 grams
$40.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Crockett's Confidential by 2HD Ag LLC
Be the first to review this product.
Bred by Crockett Family Farms, Crockett’s Confidential is a cross between LA Confidential and a secret family strain. The buds are a light green color and grow huge with a typical LA Confidential structure. Crockett’s Confidential’s terpene profile entices with a fruity smell that has notes of apricot and grape followed by an earthy undertone. The relaxing high may put you in a state of carefree bliss with a huge grin across your face.