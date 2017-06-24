ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  3. LA Confidential
Indica

1290 reviews

LA Confidential

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Peppery
Citrus
Herbal

LA Confidential
  • Peppery
  • Citrus
  • Herbal

LA Confidential is known as a very popular and successful strain. Its buds have a frosty, lime green appearance and little purple leaves. The taste is smooth and piney, with a classic skunky aroma that does not linger for too long. Overall, LA Confidential is a well-rounded strain that delivers a fast-approaching sensation that is both psychedelic and super calming on the mind and body. For newer patients seeking relief, LA Confidential can both lull you to sleep and treat acute pain. 

Effects

902 people reported effects
Relaxed 59%
Happy 49%
Euphoric 46%
Sleepy 41%
Uplifted 33%
Stress 42%
Pain 37%
Anxiety 31%
Insomnia 29%
Depression 23%
Dry mouth 30%
Dry eyes 19%
Dizzy 7%
Paranoid 6%
Headache 3%

Reviews

1,290

Photos

User uploaded image of LA Confidential
User uploaded image of LA Confidential
User uploaded image of LA Confidential
User uploaded image of LA Confidential
User uploaded image of LA Confidential
User uploaded image of LA Confidential
User uploaded image of LA Confidential
Lineage

First strain parent
OG LA Affie
parent
Second strain parent
Afghani
parent
Strain
LA Confidential
First strain child
Sumo's OG Kush
child
Second strain child
Silver L.A.
child

Grow info

indica
Difficulty
Easy
Moderate
Difficult
Height (inches)
< 30
30 - 78
> 78
Yield (oz/ft)²
0.5 - 1
1 - 3
3 - 6
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12

