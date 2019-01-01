 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
3BL Energy Spray

by 3BL for Living

Oral absorption increases effectiveness, allowing your body to utilize all the necessary minerals and nutrients. Through oral absorption, nutrients go directly into the blood stream, then into the cells within a matter of minutes. Made with the highest quality naturally derived ingredients, our spray absorbs for instant gratification. 3BL | ENERGY helps increase energy and focus without the jitters or crash. This great tasting spray improves your quality of sleep with no groggy feeling the next day. KEY BENEFITS: WORKS QUICKLY: Nutrients are absorbed orally, almost instantly. SLEEP HABITS: Promotes good sleep habits and helps fight insomnia. HEALTHY: Provides healthy ingredients such as Cannabinoids, B-12, Ginseng, Guarana, Melatonin, and Valerian Root.

About this brand

3BL for Living is retail e-commerce website that sells CBD products with 0% THC. All products are cruelty free, natural, organic with non GMO made in USA. We also offer an affiliate program. You can earn 5% on every sale for your referral. Join here at https://3blforliving.leaddyno.com