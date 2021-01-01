Loading…
Logo for the brand 3BL for Living

3BL for Living

3BL Energy Spray

About this product

Oral absorption increases effectiveness, allowing your body to utilize all the necessary minerals and nutrients. Through oral absorption, nutrients go directly into the blood stream, then into the cells within a matter of minutes.

Made with the highest quality naturally derived ingredients, our spray absorbs for instant gratification. 3BL | ENERGY helps increase energy and focus without the jitters or crash. This great tasting spray improves your quality of sleep with no groggy feeling the next day.

KEY BENEFITS:

WORKS QUICKLY: Nutrients are absorbed orally, almost instantly.
SLEEP HABITS: Promotes good sleep habits and helps fight insomnia.
HEALTHY: Provides healthy ingredients such as Cannabinoids, B-12, Ginseng, Guarana, Melatonin, and Valerian Root.
