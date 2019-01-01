 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD oil
  5. 3BL Skinny Spray

3BL Skinny Spray

by 3BL for Living

Write a review
3BL for Living Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Oil 3BL Skinny Spray

$29.95MSRP

About this product

Oral absorption increases effectiveness, allowing your body to utilize all the necessary minerals and nutrients. Through oral absorption, nutrients go directly into the blood stream, then into the cells within a matter of minutes. 3BL | SKINNY helps control the appetite and increase metabolism, promoting fat-loss with muscle-sparing results. Made with the highest percentage of HCA allowed, this weight loss oral spray is the perfect supplement for appetite control and blocking metabolism fat. Reduces body weight three times greater than diet and exercise alone. KEY BENEFITS: WORKS QUICKLY: Nutrients are absorbed orally, almost instantly. WEIGHT LOSS: Promotes fat-loss with muscle-sparing results. Reduces caloric intake by 25%. NATURAL: Contains a natural substance called Hydroxycitric Acid (HCA). The active ingredient in Gardenia Cambodia extract, the substance that produces weight loss effects.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

3BL for Living Logo
3BL for Living is retail e-commerce website that sells CBD products with 0% THC. All products are cruelty free, natural, organic with non GMO made in USA. We also offer an affiliate program. You can earn 5% on every sale for your referral. Join here at https://3blforliving.leaddyno.com