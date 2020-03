About this product

One of our newer strains, Cocoa Dulce, is a cross between Northern Lights and our Illuminati OG Kush. Northern Lights is a classic strain, known for its earthy aroma and very euphoric high, while Illuminati OG is more piney, producing a more sedative high. The resulting cross-strain brings the best qualities of its parents, creating a relaxing euphoria that lasts for hours.