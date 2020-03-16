 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
3C Illuminati OG

by 3C Farms

3C Illuminati OG is a direct cut from Josh D’s 1996 Club 33 OG Phenome and makes up the genetic backbone of West Coast cannabis varieties. Despite its ubiquity, its origins remain a debatable mystery—much like its namesake. The cholas are a blend of beautiful green tones, ranging from bright lime greens to deeper pine shades, with auburn pistons. Its scent is fresh and piney, followed by a waft of sweetness. Its flavor acts much in the same way—The Illuminati’s dense smoke hits the tongue with a blast of pine &amp; a touch of tar, just to be followed by a subtle floral sweetness. The effects of this heavy Indica onset quickly, starting with a relaxation that begins at the crown and melts throughout the entire body. An instant classic.

Illuminati OG

3C Illuminati OG is a direct cut from Josh D’s 1996 Club 33 OG phenome and makes up the genetic backbone of many west coast cannabis varieties. In spite of its ubiquity, its origins remain a debatable mystery (as its name suggests). The colas are a blend of beautiful green tones and its scent is fresh and piney. Illuminati’s denseness hits the tongue with a blast of pine and a touch of tar, just to be followed by a subtle floral sweetness. Its effects set in very quickly, starting with a relaxation that begins at the crown of the head and melts over the entire body.

Californias resource for the highest quality medicinal cannabis in the industry. Helping people through cannabis is our passion, and every aspect of our brand works towards providing the best premium cannabis to our patients.