3C Project Blue Book is like a more sophisticated Blue Dream; it’s sativa in nature, but backed by a serene body high. This sativa heavy hybrid is a cross between Blue Dream and 3C Majestic 12. Both powerful strains blend perfectly to create a clear, focused, and calming experience. Its name comes from a series of systematic studies regarding UFOs conducted by the United States. Light green colas carry the flavor and scent of roses and a freshly peeled orange, tickling the palate as the head high ascends.