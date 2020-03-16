Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$17.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
3C Project Blue Book is like a more sophisticated Blue Dream, sativa in nature but backed by a Project Blue Book is a unique cross grown exclusively by 3C farms. It is our most creative strain, perfect for writers, advertising executives, and other people that rely on creativity in their crafts. It has a sweet and citrusy aroma and flavor and is perfect for daytime use.
Be the first to review this product.
3C Project Blue Book is like a more sophisticated Blue Dream; it’s sativa in nature, but backed by a serene body high. This sativa heavy hybrid is a cross between Blue Dream and 3C Majestic 12. Both powerful strains blend perfectly to create a clear, focused, and calming experience. Its name comes from a series of systematic studies regarding UFOs conducted by the United States. Light green colas carry the flavor and scent of roses and a freshly peeled orange, tickling the palate as the head high ascends.