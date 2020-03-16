 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. 3C Project Blue Book

3C Project Blue Book

by 3C Farms

About this product

3C Project Blue Book is like a more sophisticated Blue Dream, sativa in nature but backed by a Project Blue Book is a unique cross grown exclusively by 3C farms. It is our most creative strain, perfect for writers, advertising executives, and other people that rely on creativity in their crafts. It has a sweet and citrusy aroma and flavor and is perfect for daytime use.

About this strain

Project Blue Book

Project Blue Book

3C Project Blue Book is like a more sophisticated Blue Dream; it’s sativa in nature, but backed by a serene body high. This sativa heavy hybrid is a cross between Blue Dream and 3C Majestic 12. Both powerful strains blend perfectly to create a clear, focused, and calming experience. Its name comes from a series of systematic studies regarding UFOs conducted by the United States. Light green colas carry the flavor and scent of roses and a freshly peeled orange, tickling the palate as the head high ascends.

About this brand

Californias resource for the highest quality medicinal cannabis in the industry. Helping people through cannabis is our passion, and every aspect of our brand works towards providing the best premium cannabis to our patients.