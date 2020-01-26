BlissPilot on June 1st, 2017

My sleep cycles starting changing at a very young age. I've always struggled to find the tools to help me fall asleep--everything from reading, sleepy time tea, to self-hypnosis. I haven't ventured into pharmaceuticals because I chose not to put those chemicals in my body, and cannabis has been the alternative I've been looking for. I haven't fallen asleep quickly in years, but after a few puffs of this strain, I'm out in no time--and I sleep through the night!!! I couldn't be happier with this company and their premium cannabis products.