Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$17.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
We combined two of our most coveted strains to create this wonderful hybrid. This cultivar combines two very different varietals to produce one of our most potent strains, with total cannabinoids often over 30%. Sometimes, opposites attract, and in this case, opposites connected to bring you this sweet and potent strain.
on January 26th, 2020
One of my fave strains, has it all the taste; the potency is fab and is great for a stressful day, its very strong so vaping with just a few puffs should do you right.
Thank you gbcooper for taking the time to rate us! We appreciate you choose 3C Farms!
on June 1st, 2017
My sleep cycles starting changing at a very young age. I've always struggled to find the tools to help me fall asleep--everything from reading, sleepy time tea, to self-hypnosis. I haven't ventured into pharmaceuticals because I chose not to put those chemicals in my body, and cannabis has been the alternative I've been looking for. I haven't fallen asleep quickly in years, but after a few puffs of this strain, I'm out in no time--and I sleep through the night!!! I couldn't be happier with this company and their premium cannabis products.
on May 10th, 2017
Sweet smell and a great flavour. Whenever we get some my wife hides some for herself so she doesn't have to share. One of her favorites.
Bred by Crockett Farms, Banana Split is a sativa-dominant cross of their famous Tangie and Banana Sherbert. Banana Split offers a clean level-headed high suitable for anyone looking to have a productive day. Growers can expect large buds with oversized frosty colas that host a Tangie-derived citrus aroma alongside sweet flavors from Banana Sherbet.