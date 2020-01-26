 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  3C Banana Split OG

3C Banana Split OG

by 3C Farms

3C Farms Cannabis Flower 3C Banana Split OG

We combined two of our most coveted strains to create this wonderful hybrid. This cultivar combines two very different varietals to produce one of our most potent strains, with total cannabinoids often over 30%. Sometimes, opposites attract, and in this case, opposites connected to bring you this sweet and potent strain.

gbcooper

One of my fave strains, has it all the taste; the potency is fab and is great for a stressful day, its very strong so vaping with just a few puffs should do you right.

from 3C Farmson March 17th, 2020

Thank you gbcooper for taking the time to rate us! We appreciate you choose 3C Farms!

BlissPilot

My sleep cycles starting changing at a very young age. I've always struggled to find the tools to help me fall asleep--everything from reading, sleepy time tea, to self-hypnosis. I haven't ventured into pharmaceuticals because I chose not to put those chemicals in my body, and cannabis has been the alternative I've been looking for. I haven't fallen asleep quickly in years, but after a few puffs of this strain, I'm out in no time--and I sleep through the night!!! I couldn't be happier with this company and their premium cannabis products.

Mike1283

Sweet smell and a great flavour. Whenever we get some my wife hides some for herself so she doesn't have to share. One of her favorites.

About this strain

Banana Split

Banana Split
Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Limonene

Bred by Crockett Farms, Banana Split is a sativa-dominant cross of their famous Tangie and Banana Sherbert. Banana Split offers a clean level-headed high suitable for anyone looking to have a productive day. Growers can expect large buds with oversized frosty colas that host a Tangie-derived citrus aroma alongside sweet flavors from Banana Sherbet. 

 

About this brand

3C Farms Logo
Californias resource for the highest quality medicinal cannabis in the industry. Helping people through cannabis is our passion, and every aspect of our brand works towards providing the best premium cannabis to our patients.