3C Farms
Banana Split OG
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
We combined two of our most coveted strains to create this wonderful hybrid. This cultivar combines two very different varietals to produce one of our most potent strains, with total cannabinoids often over 30%. Sometimes, opposites attract, and in this case, opposites connected to bring you this sweet and potent strain.
Banana Split effects
79 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
63% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
53% of people report feeling relaxed
Focused
36% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
13% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
21% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
15% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
15% of people say it helps with pain
