Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$17.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
: High Jump, a hybrid of Sour Diesel and NorCal Kush, is a powerful strain with a quick onset. It has a very piney aroma, producing a clean smell like a freshly-cleaned cabin. Many have described the high as cerebral and creative, making it a good choice for creative people or those looking to become more creative. So, smoke a bowl and start that novel you’ve been meaning to write.
Be the first to review this product.