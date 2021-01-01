 Loading…

CBC Isolate - 25g

by 3CHI

$449.99MSRP

About CBC Isolate Our CBC Isolate, or cannabichromene isolate testing 90-99% CBC. It is an amber to orangish-red oil that will not crystallize. It’s a perfect addition to rounding out entourage effects in formulations and is especially useful in vape formulations for thinning solutions without using foreign cutting agents. What is CBC? CBC is a little-known cannabinoid found in trace amounts in the cannabis plant. While not much is known from studies, we have seen it potentiate the effects of other cannabinoids. Specifically, we’ve seen individuals who previously reported no effects from CBN report full effects when CBN was paired with minor amounts of CBC. CBC is not thought to be intoxicating, however, we have had reports from multiple individuals about obtaining Delta 9 THC-level intoxication from using CBC isolate. This is not common but has occurred. Bulk CBC Isolate Production Capabilities Current Production: 100 kg/month Scalability: Dependent upon the need Bulk Ordering Directions & Terms For orders over 1KG, please contact us at 720-815-5550. Please have your money in place and be ready to make a purchase immediately after us answering any purchase-related questions and/or arranging your bulk production. ONLY WIRE TRANSFERS ACCEPTED FOR PAYMENTS ON BULK ORDERS. Shipping Information Orders ship in a variety of ways depending on the size of your order and location. For international orders, you will be responsible for all import fees, duties, taxes, and other related costs.

Hemp Perfected. All 3Chi products are made in the USA with USA grown hemp and are formulated by a biochemist. We believe in constant research and testing to continually produce the most effective products in the industry. Targeted Relief: Custom blends utilize the unique properties of each cannabinoid and terpene to produce tailored effects Lab Tested Extracts: Lab-tested at the extract level so you can see the full cannabinoid content used to create your product Biochemist Formulated: Products are developed using trained scientific methods and research 3Chi products are available at 3Chi.com and at select retailers around the country.

