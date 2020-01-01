 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
CBC Oil Tincture – 1000mg

by 3CHI

About this product

Cannabichromene Oil, or CBC Oil, is a cannabinoid with few formal scientific studies on it. While internal studies show particular promise with elevating mood, these are not enough to be considered definitive. Paired with a broad-spectrum blend of other cannabinoids (CBD, CBG, CBDv, and CBN) it is still a very well rounded cannabinoid blend. Product Description Amount: 1 oz / 30 ml Ingredients: Hemp Extract, Natural Terpene Blend, Vitamin E, Medium Chain Triglycerides Intoxicating?: No CBC Extract Description Type: Broad-spectrum cannabichromene (CBC) extract with non detected levels of THC Amount of CBC: 250 mg (8.3 mg CBC/ml) Extraction Material: Organically grown hemp Extraction Method: CO2 THC Content: None detected Plant-Based Terpenes: Yes

3CHI

3CHI Logo
Hemp Perfected. When we first released our Delta 8 products, they were the first federally legal THC products sold in the USA since prohibition started almost 90 years ago. 3Chi isn't just the best in the Delta 8 industry, we invented the industry. All 3Chi products are made in the USA with USA grown hemp and are formulated by a biochemist. We believe in constant research and testing to continually produce the most effective products in the industry. Targeted Relief: Custom blends utilize the unique properties of each cannabinoid and terpene to produce tailored effects Lab Tested Extracts: Lab-tested at the extract level so you can see the full cannabinoid content used to create your product Biochemist Formulated: Products are developed using trained scientific methods and research 3Chi products are available at 3Chi.com and at select retailers around the country.