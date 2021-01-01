 Loading…

CBD Isolate

by 3CHI

3CHI Concentrates Solventless CBD Isolate

About this product

About our CBD Isolate Our CBD Isolate is a high-quality crystalline powder containing over 99% CBD and is extracted from USA grown hemp. It is fully legal at the state and federal level, containing no measurable THC. What is CBD Isolate? CBD Isolate is an extremely pure form of cannabidiol — a naturally occurring compound found in the cannabis plant. CBD has no intoxicating effects, meaning it won’t get you “high” like certain forms of THC will. How does CBD work? CBD interacts with a set of pathways inside the body called the endocannabinoid system. This system has two sets of receptors, the CB1 and CB2 receptors. CBD only binds with the latter. This set is responsible for affecting much of our waking experience and is what gives CBD its amazing abilities. Click here to learn more. Bulk CBD Isolate Production Capabilities Current Production: More than you’ll ever order at one time Bulk Ordering Directions & Terms For orders over 1KG, please contact us at 720-815-5550. Please have your money in place and be ready to make a purchase immediately after us answering any purchase-related questions and/or arranging your bulk production. ONLY WIRE TRANSFERS ACCEPTED FOR PAYMENTS ON BULK ORDERS. Shipping Information Orders ship in a variety of ways depending on the size of your order and location. For international orders, you will be responsible for all import fees, duties, taxes, and other related costs.

About this brand

Hemp Perfected. All 3Chi products are made in the USA with USA grown hemp and are formulated by a biochemist. We believe in constant research and testing to continually produce the most effective products in the industry. Targeted Relief: Custom blends utilize the unique properties of each cannabinoid and terpene to produce tailored effects Lab Tested Extracts: Lab-tested at the extract level so you can see the full cannabinoid content used to create your product Biochemist Formulated: Products are developed using trained scientific methods and research 3Chi products are available at 3Chi.com and at select retailers around the country.

