Strain: Indica Hybrid Effects: Creative, Happy, Hungry, Relaxing, Sedated, Sleepy Flavor: Berry, Diesel, Sweet About Delta 8 THC Vape Cartridge Our Delta 8 THC vape cartridge is the most potent Delta 8 cart available and contains 95% hemp-derived ∆8THC oil and 5% strain-specific terpenes. Delta 8 THC typically gives an uplifting feel with a calming energy. Each 1ml and .5ml delta 8 THC vape cartridge contain approximately: - 1000mg or 500mg total oil - 950mg/475mg Delta 8 THC oil (95%+ Δ8THC) - 50mg/25mg botanical or cannabis-derived terpenes - no VG, PG, PEG, Vitamin E, MCT, or any other cutting agent This is a very pure, very concentrated vape product. It may be harsh on the throat to those who are not accustomed to concentrated cannabinoid products. Additionally, Δ8THC is a harsh cannabinoid. Take small puffs. Do not exceed 3 seconds per puff. NOTE: There are small amounts of variation in our batches. To account for this our 1ml packaging will say “approximately 900mg ∆8THC” to be conservative. However, our products may test higher. CLICK TO GO TO LAB TESTING PAGE Delta 8 THC Vape Cartridge Product Description Description: Breath and button-activation compatible 510 cartridge with 500mg or 1000mg total material Serving Size: One puff Servings per Vape Cartridge: varies depending on the size of puffs Coil: Ceramic Tank: Glass Ingredients: Broad Spectrum Δ8THC oil and strain-specific terpenes of your choice Delta 8 THC Vape Cartridge Extract Description Type: Broad-spectrum ∆8 THC oil with natural terpenes Amount of Extract: 500 mg / 1000 mg ∆8THC Content: Testing at 95%+ Δ8THC Extraction Material: Hemp ∆9THC Content: None detected Natural Terpenes: Yes Directions Our Delta 8 THC vape cartridges are compatible to a 510 compatible battery. You will need to have a 510 compatible battery. Batteries are not included with our vapes and must be purchased separately. Attach the cartridge to a 510 compatible battery and inhaling with lips around the mouthpiece. Do not unscrew mouthpiece. Keep at room temperature and upright to prevent leaking. Keep out of sunlight and in a cool, dark place for longest life of product. Product may go bad or lose its potency if subjected to extreme heat or sunlight for long periods. DO NOT DRIVE OR OPERATE ANY MACHINERY WHILE USING THIS PRODUCT Consult a physician before using this product. Do not use if pregnant, nursing, or if you have any diagnosed or undiagnosed health conditions. Must be 21 years or older to purchase or use. Must be legal in your state or territory to purchase or use. What is Delta 8 THC? Delta 8 THC is an isomer of CBD and another cannabinoid found in hemp and hemp extracts. While Δ8THC and Δ9THC have similar names, they are distinctly different compounds with distinctly different characteristics, and there are clear-cut reasons why Δ8THC was made fully federally legal by H.R. 2: The Agricultural Improvement Act of 2018 and delta 9 THC was limited to a maximum content of 0.3%. Delta 8 THC Vape Cartridge Effects Happy Calm Motivated There are no long-term, definitive studies on the effects of Δ8THC , and everything that follows is based on firsthand user experiences with Δ8THC and is provided as information only. It is not medical advice, and our delta 8 THC vape cartridge does not diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any diseases, conditions, or any other ailment. You may have an entirely different experience. We do not suggest in any way, shape, or form, that your experience will be the same. That said, vaping delta 8 THC is slightly different than consuming it orally. When vaped, many people report delta 8 THC as being the opposite of delta 9 THC in many of the best ways possible. The Delta 8 THC vape cartridge is known to boost mood and promote calm feelings, while simultaneously giving energy and a motivational boost. We do not have sufficient data to say anything definitively, but Δ8THC metabolites may trigger many drug tests looking for delta 9 THC metabolites. As a precaution, you should not take this product if you need to pass a drug test. Important Product Notes DO NOT USE THIS PRODUCT IN ANY MANNER NOT RECOMMENDED BY A DOCTOR. This Delta 8 THC vape cartridge may affect blood pressure, heart rate, and/or intraocular pressure in some people. If you have any known or unknown heart, blood pressure, eye, eye pressure, or similar/related issues, do not use this product unless recommended by a doctor. Δ8THC will likely cause you to fail a drug test. Do not use this product if you need to pass a drug test. This Delta 8 THC vape cartridge can be intoxicating to some people. Do not drive or operate any machinery while using this product. Consult a doctor before using this product. There is supposed to be air at the top of the tank. Over time the oil gradually soaks into the coil area creating space at the top of the tank. This can be as much as 40% of the total amount, which can make tanks appear partly unfilled. Our Delta 8 THC vape cartridge is legal according to federal law and many state laws. Our Δ8THC extract is 100% derived from hemp and does not contain more than 0.3% ∆9THC. 3Chi is not responsible for knowing whether this product is legal in your state or territory and you assume full responsibility for all liabilities pertaining to your purchase. Vape Cartridge Age Requirements All vape cartridge purchases require age verification for retail customers only. Please follow the Age Verification step-by-step instructions at checkout. Some purchases may require proof of photo identification. For all questions regarding this, please contact our support team here. Delta 8 THC Vape Cartridge Shipping Exclusions 3Chi retains the right to not ship to any states or territories where local laws conflict with H.R. 2: The Agricultural Improvement Act of 2018, also known as the 2018 Farm Bill. Due to Δ8THC either being illegal or not explicitly legal according to state laws, this product does not ship to the following states: Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Delaware, Idaho, Iowa, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, Rhode Island, Utah, and Vermont. If your state laws have been recently updated or you feel there is language supporting Δ8THC’s legality in your state, please reach out to us at support@3chi.com with excerpts from the bill supporting your case, as well as links to the full-text versions of your state laws for our review. Delta 8 THC Vape Cartridge Troubleshooting Clogging is a common issue with any Delta 8 THC vape cartridge. This most often occurs due to un-inhaled vapor remaining in the airway after use, and, upon cooling, the vapor turns back into an oil and sticks to the inner walls of the vape cartridge airway. Over time this will continually build up until there is total blockage of the airway with Δ8THC oil. You can fix this by inserting a skinny item, like an unwound paperclip into the airway and scraping the walls to remove the excess oil. This oil is safe to consume orally if you wish. A temporary solution is to preheat your cartridge in order to create warm vapors that loosen the oil in the airway. While this may create a temporary hole in the airway blockage, which will allow the Delta 8 THC vape cartridge to be used, the blockage is likely to reoccur immediately after use and may eventually lead to oil build that works its way out of the airway and into your mouth at some point. Prevention or delay of these clogs is possible by clearing the airway fully after use. The less remaining vapor, the slower the buildup of oil. Another way is to take smaller hits. Larger hits tend to thicker vapor (i.e. more oil) in the airway compared to hits of 3 seconds or less.