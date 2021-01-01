About this product

About Our Delta 8 Resin Vape Cartridge Our Delta 8 resin vape cartridge features 1 ml of a hemp-derived blend. Delta 8 THC oil blended with a remediated live resin and CBC. Delta 8 THC typically gives an amazing uplifting feel and calming energy without being overpoweringly intoxicating. It tends to be much more functional than a Delta 9 THC product and is an ideal product for those who don’t like the anxieties, paranoia, and/or hardcore “stoned”/lethargic feeling Delta 9 THC gives. Some users experience little to no intoxication at all, while still experiencing the upbeat mood. Compared to our standard delta 8 vape cartridges, the the Delta 8 Resin Vape Cartridge will typically offer a smoother, more relaxed experience. Each Delta 8 THC resin vape cartridge contains: 1 ml total extract 65% Delta 8 THC oil 30% Remediated live resin 5% CBC No cutting agents: no VG, PG, PEG, Vitamin E, MCT, or anything else This is a very pure, very concentrated vape product. It may be harsh on the throat to those who are not accustomed to concentrated cannabinoid products. Additionally, Δ8THC is a harsh cannabinoid. Take small puffs. Do not exceed 3 seconds per puff. NOTE: There are small amounts of variation in our batches and testing may vary between labs. VIEW LAB TESTING Product Description Description: Breath and button-activation compatible 510 cartridge with 1 ml total material Serving Size: One puff Servings per Vape Cartridge: varies depending on the size of puffs Coil: Ceramic Tank: Glass Delta 8 Resin Vape Cartridge Oil Description Type: Broad-spectrum hemp blend with natural terpenes Amount of Material: 1 ml Delta 8 THC Content: varies per batch but typically around 620mg per cartridge Extraction Material: Hemp Plant-Derived Terpenes: Yes Directions Our Delta 8 resin vape cartridges work with a 510 compatible battery. Batteries are not included with our vapes and must be purchased separately. It works simply by attaching to a 510 compatible battery and inhaling with lips around the mouthpiece. Do not unscrew mouthpiece. Keep at room temperature and upright to prevent leaking. DO NOT DRIVE OR OPERATE ANY MACHINERY WHILE USING THIS PRODUCT Consult a physician before using this product. Do not use if pregnant, nursing, or if you have any diagnosed or undiagnosed health conditions. Must be 21 years or older to purchase or use. Must be legal in your state or territory to purchase or use. What is Delta 8 THC? Delta 8 THC, also referred to as D8, Delta 8, and Delta 8 Tetrahydrocannabinol, is an isomer of cannabidiol or “CBD”. It is another type of cannabinoid found in the hemp plant like CBD, CBG, CBC, CBDv, and so on. Despite its name, it does not have the same kind of intoxicating effects as delta 9 THC. While delta 8 can alter and elevate your mood, it is far less intoxicating and much more functional than delta 9 THC. It can give a moderate “buzz” but without the same levels of intoxication, anxieties, or paranoias typically associated with delta 9 THC. Why Use Delta 8 THC There are no long-term studies, and very few studies at all, on Delta 8 THC so much of what we know about delta 8 THC comes from anecdotal evidence, which should not be considered conclusive, and you should realize that your experience may vary. That said, many people report Delta 8 THC to be uplifting and helping them to feel calm, happy, and energetic, especially in social settings. Vape Cartridge Age Requirements All vape cartridge purchases require age verification for retail customers only. Please follow the Age Verification step-by-step instructions at checkout. Some purchases may require proof of photo identification. For all questions regarding this, please contact our support team here. Delta 8 Vape Cartridge Troubleshooting Clogging is a common issue with any Delta 8 THC vape cartridge. This most often occurs due to un-inhaled vapor remaining in the airway after use, and, upon cooling, the vapor turns back into an oil and sticks to the inner walls of the vape cartridge airway. Over time this will continually build up until there is total blockage of the airway with Δ8THC oil. You can fix this by inserting a skinny item, like an unwound paperclip into the airway and scraping the walls to remove the excess oil. This oil is safe to consume orally if you wish. A temporary solution is to preheat your cartridge in order to create warm vapors that loosen the oil in the airway. While this may create a temporary hole in the airway blockage, which will allow the Delta 8 THC vape cartridge to be used, the blockage is likely to reoccur immediately after use and may eventually lead to oil build that works its way out of the airway and into your mouth at some point. Prevention or delay of these clogs is possible by clearing the airway fully after use. The less remaining vapor, the slower the buildup of oil. Another way is to take smaller hits. Larger hits tend to thicker vapor (i.e. more oil) in the airway compared to hits of 3 seconds or less.