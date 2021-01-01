About this product

About Delta 8 THC Gummies Our Delta 8 THC gummies feature 25mg of Delta 8 THC in each gummy as well as CBC and CBN for maximum effects. They deliver a powerful head and body feel that will have you feeling amazing. Our Delta 8 THC gummies taste like normal gummies, with zero hemp taste. They are flat out delicious and deliver a bright pop of flavor with each bite. Serving Size: typically 1/2 a gummy or 1 gummy. Refrigeration is recommended after opening. Do not store above room temperature or in a humid environment. Delta 8 THC Gummies Product Description Total ∆8THC Content: 200mg or 400mg ∆8THC Content Per Gummy: 25mg Gummies per Pack: 8 or 16 Container: Resealable mylar bags Ingredients: Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Distilled Water, Pectin, Natural and Artificial Flavors, Natural and Artificial Colors, Citric Acid, Sodium Citrate Extraction Material: Hemp ∆9THC Content: None detected Precautions USE RESPONSIBLY. DO NOT DRIVE OR OPERATE ANY MACHINERY WHILE USING THIS PRODUCT. DO NOT TAKE MORE THAN THE AMOUNT RECOMMENDED BY YOUR DOCTOR. Consult a physician before using this product. Do not use if pregnant, nursing, or if you have any diagnosed or undiagnosed health conditions. Must be 21 years or older to purchase or use. This Delta 8 THC may affect blood pressure, heart rate, and/or intraocular pressure in some people. If you have any known or unknown heart, blood pressure, eye, eye pressure, or similar/related issues, do not use this product unless recommended by a doctor. Heat Issues Delta 8 gummies don’t always do well in hot climates. If your delta 8 gummies have melted into a (delicious) singular gummy blob, a quick remedy is to place them in the freezer for up to 1 hour. Once frozen, open the bag at the sides and cut into equal pieces. Precise dosing requires a gram scale. If you would like the same effects of the gummies without the mess, purchase our Delta 8 THC Tincture, purchase our Distillate Syringe to make your own homemade edibles/gummies. Take gummies with food or eat within 10-30 minutes after taking them for best effects.