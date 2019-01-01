Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Bar 30mg 3-pack
by 4.20 Bar
About this product
The best known high-potency chocolate brand on the West Coast Dark Chocolate + Sea Salt Gourmet dark chocolate with a hint of sea salt. Fair Trade 72% Cacao. Vegan, Gluten-Free. All-Natural. Ingredients: Dark Chocolate (72% cacao beans, pure cane sugar, cocoa butter, soya lecithin, vanilla bean) Sea Salt, Cannabis oil.
About this brand
4.20 Bar
Fair trade and non-GMO verified gourmet chocolate infused with Sublime Brands craft distillate.