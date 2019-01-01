 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Growing
  4. Grow tents
  5. LEASED! 27K SQFT in Wilmington at $2 NNN PSF

LEASED! 27K SQFT in Wilmington at $2 NNN PSF

by 420 Real Properties

Write a review
420 Real Properties Growing Grow Tents LEASED! 27K SQFT in Wilmington at $2 NNN PSF
420 Real Properties Growing Grow Tents LEASED! 27K SQFT in Wilmington at $2 NNN PSF
420 Real Properties Growing Grow Tents LEASED! 27K SQFT in Wilmington at $2 NNN PSF

$2.00MSRP

About this product

This spectacular, large property is waiting for the right entrepreneur who is looking to expand his or her current operation and would be ideal for those looking to pursue a microbusiness or distribution license as well as indoor cultivation. It is zoned M3 making it appropriate for distribution, indoor cultivation, level 1 manufacturing, Level 2 manufacturing, delivery, microbusiness with delivery or microbusiness with on-site retail sales. It comes equipped with… - 3,000 AMPS 3p up to 480v power - Up to 20’ ceilings - A concrete block outer structure - Concrete floors - Multiple roll-ups - Large, private gated lot - Secure entrances - An established security system - And More! Don’t wait for this one to pass you by. If you need a space that has all of the above, let us know ASAP so we can get to work for you. Call or email us at 949-916-0022 x407 or info@420realproperties.com today to get started. 420 Real Properties - Paul K. Thompson - CAL BRE # 00547210

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

420 Real Properties Logo
With more than 40 years of real estate experience, 420 Real Properties specializes in finding 420 friendly, commercial cannabis real property for lease and purchase. Our clientele consists of seasoned industry veterans, entrepreneurs and new business owners across California who are seeking real estate opportunities in the MMJ industry. We have listings of licensed Cannabis cultivation, manufacturing and distribution facilities as well as dispensaries. Whether you are looking to lease or buy a cannabis property for your business in the marijuana industry or would like to lease your space to one of our vetted, professional clients, our professional, experienced team is committed to taking care of your needs. We know that finding the right property can be a time-consuming and difficult process to manage on your own. We’re here to alleviate that stress so you can focus on doing what you do best. Our Founder and President Paul K. Thompson holds a current California Real Estate Brokers License. Prior to specializing in cannabis related properties, Paul worked for one of the largest Residential Real Estate companies in CA where he received multiple annual top salesperson awards. During his career he has owned and operated companies that purchased, controlled, and managed both residential and commercial properties. With offices and properties in California, Texas, Colorado, and Washington State, his commercial brokerage, lending and property management companies employed over 125 people. For over 10 years, Mr. Thompson owned and operated a residential lending company licensed in over 30 states. Paul’s vast experience has now made him one of the most sought out Real Estate Agents specializing in 420 friendly properties and business strategies. 420 Real Properties - Paul K. Thompson - CAL BRE # 00547210