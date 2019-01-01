With more than 40 years of real estate experience, 420 Real Properties specializes in finding 420 friendly, commercial cannabis real property for lease and purchase. Our clientele consists of seasoned industry veterans, entrepreneurs and new business owners across California who are seeking real estate opportunities in the MMJ industry. We have listings of licensed Cannabis cultivation, manufacturing and distribution facilities as well as dispensaries. Whether you are looking to lease or buy a cannabis property for your business in the marijuana industry or would like to lease your space to one of our vetted, professional clients, our professional, experienced team is committed to taking care of your needs. We know that finding the right property can be a time-consuming and difficult process to manage on your own. We’re here to alleviate that stress so you can focus on doing what you do best. Our Founder and President Paul K. Thompson holds a current California Real Estate Brokers License. Prior to specializing in cannabis related properties, Paul worked for one of the largest Residential Real Estate companies in CA where he received multiple annual top salesperson awards. During his career he has owned and operated companies that purchased, controlled, and managed both residential and commercial properties. With offices and properties in California, Texas, Colorado, and Washington State, his commercial brokerage, lending and property management companies employed over 125 people. For over 10 years, Mr. Thompson owned and operated a residential lending company licensed in over 30 states. Paul’s vast experience has now made him one of the most sought out Real Estate Agents specializing in 420 friendly properties and business strategies. 420 Real Properties - Paul K. Thompson - CAL BRE # 00547210