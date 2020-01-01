Lease a Built-Out Dream CBD & Hemp Manufacturing Facility in CA
The two most significant barriers to entry for any hemp or cannabis company are: 1. Finding the right location for your business that checks all your boxes from a bare-bones standpoint. 2. The up-front cost and time associated with building out a space once you've found it and converting a warehouse to be your dream facility. Fortunately, we're here to help alleviate the stress of finding the right space, negotiating a fair-market price on your lease, and in some unique cases... We take listings on spaces that are already built-out specifically for hemp or cannabis use. AND, right now, you have the chance to secure a completed hemp CBD manufacturing facility with everything you need to move in and hit the ground running, including: - 5,000 SQFT of space at $2.35/SQFT - All essential lab and clean rooms built out - Clean storage for production and packaging - Fully plumbed and powered - Two roll-up doors - A brick exterior structure - Concrete and epoxy floors - A private, gated lot with reserved parking - Small managerial office space + More. --> What you get to do now is focus on growing your business. - No more delays. - No more borrowing funds or draining your savings to build out the space. - No more worrying about being well-capitalized enough to launch. - No more foundational business worries. Call us today to learn how this unique, impressive space can be yours. 949-916-0022 (& press 1) or info@420realproperties.com
