The two most significant barriers to entry for any hemp or cannabis company are:
1. Finding the right location for your business that checks all your boxes from a bare-bones standpoint.
2. The up-front cost and time associated with building out a space once you've found it and converting a warehouse to be your dream facility.
Fortunately, we're here to help alleviate the stress of finding the right space, negotiating a fair-market price on your lease, and in some unique cases...
We take listings on spaces that are already built-out specifically for hemp or cannabis use.
AND, right now, you have the chance to secure a completed hemp CBD manufacturing facility with everything you need to move in and hit the ground running, including:
- 5,000 SQFT of space at $2.35/SQFT
- All essential lab and clean rooms built out
- Clean storage for production and packaging
- Fully plumbed and powered
- Two roll-up doors
- A brick exterior structure
- Concrete and epoxy floors
- A private, gated lot with reserved parking
- Small managerial office space
+ More.
--> What you get to do now is focus on growing your business.
- No more delays.
- No more borrowing funds or draining your savings to build out the space.
- No more worrying about being well-capitalized enough to launch.
- No more foundational business worries.
Call us today to learn how this unique, impressive space can be yours.
949-916-0022 (& press 1) or info@420realproperties.com
420 Real Properties
With more than 40 years of real estate experience, 420 Real Properties specializes in finding 420 friendly, commercial cannabis real property for lease and purchase. Our clientele consists of seasoned industry veterans, entrepreneurs and new business owners across California who are seeking real estate opportunities in the MMJ industry. We have listings of licensed Cannabis cultivation, manufacturing and distribution facilities as well as dispensaries.
Whether you are looking to lease or buy a cannabis property for your business in the marijuana industry or would like to lease your space to one of our vetted, professional clients, our professional, experienced team is committed to taking care of your needs.
We know that finding the right property can be a time-consuming and difficult process to manage on your own. We’re here to alleviate that stress so you can focus on doing what you do best.
Our Founder and President Paul K. Thompson holds a current California Real Estate Brokers License. Prior to specializing in cannabis related properties, Paul worked for one of the largest Residential Real Estate companies in CA where he received multiple annual top salesperson awards. During his career he has owned and operated companies that purchased, controlled, and managed both residential and commercial properties. With offices and properties in California, Texas, Colorado, and Washington State, his commercial brokerage, lending and property management companies employed over 125 people. For over 10 years, Mr. Thompson owned and operated a residential lending company licensed in over 30 states. Paul’s vast experience has now made him one of the most sought out Real Estate Agents specializing in 420 friendly properties and business strategies.
420 Real Properties - Paul K. Thompson - CAL BRE # 00547210
