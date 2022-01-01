The two most significant barriers to entry for any hemp or cannabis company are:



1. Finding the right location for your business that checks all your boxes from a bare-bones standpoint.

2. The up-front cost and time associated with building out a space once you've found it and converting a warehouse to be your dream facility.



Fortunately, we're here to help alleviate the stress of finding the right space, negotiating a fair-market price on your lease, and in some unique cases...



We take listings on spaces that are already built-out specifically for hemp or cannabis use.



AND, right now, you have the chance to secure a completed hemp CBD manufacturing facility with everything you need to move in and hit the ground running, including:



- 5,000 SQFT of space at $2.35/SQFT

- All essential lab and clean rooms built out

- Clean storage for production and packaging

- Fully plumbed and powered

- Two roll-up doors

- A brick exterior structure

- Concrete and epoxy floors

- A private, gated lot with reserved parking

- Small managerial office space

+ More.



--> What you get to do now is focus on growing your business.



- No more delays.

- No more borrowing funds or draining your savings to build out the space.

- No more worrying about being well-capitalized enough to launch.

- No more foundational business worries.



Call us today to learn how this unique, impressive space can be yours.



949-916-0022 (& press 1) or info@420realproperties.com