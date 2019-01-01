About this product
If you are like our other customers, you want a great deal on all the little stuff we carry; so we made that deal. The Mega Pack is everything that a smoker loves and uses on the regular. Papers, a taster, lots of small storage options, and useful swag all packed into an easy to open Wide-Mouth 420 Jar. If that wasn't enough you even get some shades and RezBlock with it too. Specs: 420 Wipes x 10 Boost Pack Integra - 62% R.H. - BOOST ( 8gr ) Grav Labs 4in Glass Blunt Grav Labs Glass Filter Tip 3 Pack 420 Science Taster with Rollstop RAW Natural Paper 1 1/4 Hemp Wick - 3ft RAW Tips RezBlock 15ml 420 Science Sharpie Small Screw-Top 420 Jar - Silver Leaf 420 Science Sticker Pack - Assorted 420 Science Sunglasses - Assorted Medium TightPac Container- Black Medium Wide Mouth 420 Jar - 420 Science Logo Small Wax Wallet Valued at over $130!
