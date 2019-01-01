 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Smoking
  4. Smoking accessories
  5. 420 Science Mega Pack

420 Science Mega Pack

by 420 Science

Write a review
420 Science Smoking Smoking Accessories 420 Science Mega Pack

$49.99MSRP

About this product

If you are like our other customers, you want a great deal on all the little stuff we carry; so we made that deal. The Mega Pack is everything that a smoker loves and uses on the regular. Papers, a taster, lots of small storage options, and useful swag all packed into an easy to open Wide-Mouth 420 Jar. If that wasn't enough you even get some shades and RezBlock with it too. Specs: 420 Wipes x 10 Boost Pack Integra - 62% R.H. - BOOST ( 8gr ) Grav Labs 4in Glass Blunt Grav Labs Glass Filter Tip 3 Pack 420 Science Taster with Rollstop RAW Natural Paper 1 1/4 Hemp Wick - 3ft RAW Tips RezBlock 15ml 420 Science Sharpie Small Screw-Top 420 Jar - Silver Leaf 420 Science Sticker Pack - Assorted 420 Science Sunglasses - Assorted Medium TightPac Container- Black Medium Wide Mouth 420 Jar - 420 Science Logo Small Wax Wallet Valued at over $130!

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

420 Science Logo
420 Science was founded in 2004 by best friends Matt & Gary with an idea for glass stash jars featuring cannabis-themed designs. We’ve grown a lot over the years and in addition to making 420 Jars, we manufacture a wide range of smoke accessories including RezBlock – a resin preventative for water pipes, Wax Wallets and DabDish Pro silicone containers, Smoke Soap – an all natural pipe cleaner, the 420 Scope, 420 Wipes and our water pipe, Kargo. We also provide custom printed stash jars for every type of brand from small dispensaries to large international names. We’re the only custom jar company that decorates our jars by hand in our warehouse in Austin, TX. Custom 420 Jars are a way to promote your name with a product customers love and use every day.